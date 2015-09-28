Chris Brown Has Weed and Codeine Prescriptions

It’s amazing the tea that gets spilled during a custody battle. For example, it turns out that Chris Brown has prescriptions to both marijuana and codeine.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected with the case tell us, Chris and Nia have agreed to joint physical and legal custody. He’ll get their 1-year-old 12 days out of the month, and there will be no supervised visitation.

As for the baby’s name … they’ve agreed she’s Royalty Brown — no middle name.

And we’re told Chris will pay Nia $2,500 a month. He’s also paying her $15k in back support.

Chris also has to pay for Royalty’s schooling, health insurance, medical bills and nannies.

And we’re told the drug test Chris submitted to during the custody hearing has come back positive for both weed and codeine, but we’re told he had a prescription for both.