Rappers live a fantasy life, but Rick Ross insists he’s spittin’ all facts in “Geechi Liberace,” which gets a proper video. The song is from Rozay’s well-received Black Dollar mixtape.

The set of the visual is mostly a lush mansion and some superb eye candy on his arm. We’re guessing Lira Galore waived any video vixen fees that day.

Watch the Ryan Snyder-directed video for “Geechi Liberace” below.

—

Photo: YouTube