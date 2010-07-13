MLB Stars To Boycott All-Star Game

Many MLB stars are planning to boycott next year’s MLB All-Star Events.

Yovani Gallardo has chosen to Boycott the MLB All-Star Game next year due to immigration laws.

“If the game is in Arizona, I will totally boycott,“the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher said Monday.

As Pheonix plans to host Baseball’s big night a year from now, other major league players like Kansas City reliever Joakim Soria, who leads the majors with 25 saves, say they have other plans. Jose Valverde has also said he can see himself steering clear, too. Toronto outfielder Jose Bautista says,

“It’s a really delicate issue,” hopefully, there are some changes in the law before then. We have to back up our Latin communities,”

About three dozen protesters held signs Monday a block from the ceremony, and one demonstrator said they had over 100,000 petitions asking Commissioner Bud Selig to move the 2011 All-Star game out of Arizona.

Selig has not spoken directly on the subject and did not take questions during the Monday open ceremonies of the All-Star event.