Future and Blac Chyna Are Dating? [Photos]

Despite the baby mama drama with Ciara, Future is having an exceptional 2015 thanks to a pair of no. 1 album (Dirty Sprite 2 and What A Time To Be Alive). Now it seems that the new lady in his life is Tyga’s ex and Amber Rose’s BFF Blac Chyna.

Reports TMZ:

Future and Blac Chyna were definitely together Friday night in D.C., and it’s pretty clear now they’ve hooked up.

Future had a concert at Echo Stage … then went to his after-party where Chyna was right by his side.

We’re told they were there for around an hour … never apart.

Future and Chyna left together at 4 AM.