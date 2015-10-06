11-Year-Old Boy Shoots & Kills 8-Year-Old Girl Over Puppy [Video]

A fifth grader in Tennessee, is being accused of shooting an 8-year-old girl to death last weekend, because she wouldn’t let him play with her puppy. The names of both minors have been concealed, though the victim’s mother stepped forward to identify her as McKayla Dyer.

Reports USA Today:

Deputies were called to White Pine on Saturday night where they found MaKayla Dyer on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Jefferson County Sheriff Bud McCoig said the boy, who has been charged as a juvenile, used his father’s 12-gauge single-shot shotgun to shoot and kill the girl from inside his house.

Police have not disclosed a motive, but neighbors said the boy shot the MaKayla, who was outside, from his bedroom.

“He asked the little girl to see her puppies. She said no and laughed and then turned around, looked at her friend and said, ‘Let’s go get the –‘ and never got ‘puppies’ out.” The boy had shot MaKayla with a shotgun, Arwood said.

“Seeing a baby laying there and not being able to help — it is really heartbreaking. I mean, it is. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.