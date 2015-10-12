Karrine Steffans Watched Lil Wayne Sex Tape, Says It’s Dry Dry Dry

Remember that alleged sex tape of Lil Wayne that no one is going to see because Tunechi ain’t having it? Well it seems that notorious groupie to rap stars turned author Karrine Steffans has watched the clip, and she took to Twitter to spill the tea.

https://twitter.com/karrineandco/status/653418732656549888

“The homie @LilTunechi has a sex tape? I know that shit is short than a mugg… *presses play*,” she tweeted. “*presses pause* I wonder what @Drake is doing right now… *presses play*.”

Steffans went on to characterize the tape as dry, repeatedly. She also made sure to clown Weezy’s bedroom skills.

Our question, and just about anyone’s is, why is she reacting?

Peep more of her commentary below and on the flip.

https://twitter.com/karrineandco/status/653419674676269056

https://twitter.com/IamAkademiks/status/653424608054525952/video/1

