She Got Game Winner Rebecca Silvera | Bangin Candy [Photos]

Last night, with millions of viewers tuned in, The Game closed yet another chapter in his relationship with VH1 by picking Rebecca Silvera over Shyona Royston to be his numero uno in the series finale of She Got Game.

The Jamaican beauty with a rack worth soowooing over, won over the Compton rap star with her passive yet sweet demeanor and ability to dodge much of the shenanigans select cast members had to offer the show.

With a new album creeping up the charts and another one on the way come this Friday, Game definitely has a worthy limelight magnet on his air for the publicity blitz. However, don’t be surprised if they should “break-up” sooner than later. While speaking on The Breakfast Club last month, Game revealed there will be another season of She Got Game, so that doesn’t bode well for Rebecca’s longevity in that red Porsche.

Still, being dumped by The Game can have its perks, eh India Love?

In the meantime, bask in the glory that is Rebecca Silvera in the gallery below.

—

Photos: Instagram / Rebecca Silvera, Diandra Rose

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »