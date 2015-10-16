Home > News

Kobe Bryant Claps Back At Master P

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted October 16, 2015
Through some creative logic, Master P said that Kobe Bryant dropped the ball because he could have saved Lamar Odom from his current predicament. Needless to say, the Internets slandered the No Limit honcho to oblivion, and now even the NBA Legend himself chimed in. 

“When WE feel the need to question the support of others in moments as critical as a life hanging in the balance, then we must question the kind of culture we have created that has led US to such insensitive suspicion,” tweeted Bean.

No names mentioned, but it’s pretty obvious who that was aimed at.

As for Odom, unfortunately his condition has not improved. #justpray

