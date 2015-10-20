Butthurt Racists Threaten To #BoycottStarWars Over Black Lead Character [Photos]

The trailer for the final Star Wars: The Force Awakens film has a lot of racists (and sexists) upset because the cast is fronted by a Black guy, and a woman. You can’t please everybody.
Once the trailer dropped, racist Twitter immediately went into defense mode. It’s been concluded that Star Wars director J.J. Abrams is suffering from self-hate because of the casting choices, and thus the #Boycottstarswars hashtag was born.
This argument is of course so stupid that it doesn’t really even deserve the attention, but everyone gets fair billing here at Hip-Hop Wired — even the a**holes complaining about nonsense.
Seriously, who raised these people?
Hit the flip for more racism and rebuttals.
