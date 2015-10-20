Butthurt Racists Threaten To #BoycottStarWars Over Black Lead Character [Photos]

The trailer for the final Star Wars: The Force Awakens film has a lot of racists (and sexists) upset because the cast is fronted by a Black guy, and a woman. You can’t please everybody.

Once the trailer dropped, racist Twitter immediately went into defense mode. It’s been concluded that Star Wars director J.J. Abrams is suffering from self-hate because of the casting choices, and thus the #Boycottstarswars hashtag was born.

This argument is of course so stupid that it doesn’t really even deserve the attention, but everyone gets fair billing here at Hip-Hop Wired — even the a**holes complaining about nonsense.

Seriously, who raised these people?

To all the racist douchebags pushing the #BoycottStarWarsVII hashtag because the lead actor–John Boyega–is black: pic.twitter.com/5IC73AcMJ0 — SteelPhoenix78 [TSS] (@SteelPhoenix78) October 19, 2015

