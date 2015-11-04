Tech N9ne Overlooks Kansas City Royals Parade, Drops New “KCMO Anthem” [LISTEN]

Good things (occasionally) happen to good people. So it’s only fitting that a humble Midwestern city such as Kansas City enjoy their first World Series title in 30 years, giving Tech N9ne, the capstone of independent success in Hip-Hop music, a reason to pound his chest.

According to a tally conducted by Kansas City Mayor Sly James, around 800,000 crammed their enthusiasm into the downtown Union Station to celebrate the Kansas City Royals big win against the New York Mets, four games to one.

The Strange Music general watched from a more convenient skybox that overlooked his hometown but his pride was swelled as large as any citizen present. To prove his loyalty, a new song in the form of “KCMO Anthem” has been birthed which should garner plenty of airplay in Kauffman Stadium come next season.

Mixing parts of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and The Wizard of Oz‘s “Winkie Chant” gives the new record its anthem stripes indeed. Listen to the track below.

Photo: Instagram/Tech N9ne