Bloomingdale’s Apologizes For Telling Customers To “Spike Your Friend’s Egg Nog” [PHOTO]

Much much ado about nothing has been made over Starbucks’ decision to market solid red cups for the 2015 holiday season but if you walk with your coffee over to Bloomingdale’s, you just may see a real cause of concern.

The clothing retailer is attempting to make amends for its highly suggestive Christmas campaign that is suggests you get the closet person to you drunk. What this has to do about clothes is anybody’s guess but the head of the marketing department just may not be getting a bonus in December.

Via Tech Insider:

Spike your best friend’s egg nog when they’re not looking,” reads the troubling caption. Though the “best friend” could be the woman in the ad or another person not pictured, either way, insinuating that over-serving someone as a way to get the girl, is totally inappropriate. “In reflection of recent feedback, the copy we used in our recent catalog was inappropriate and in poor taste. Bloomingdales’ sincerely apologizes for this error in judgment,” a brand representative told Tech Insider. But that hasn’t stopped people from calling out Bloomingdale’s on Twitter.

See the Bloomingdale’s ad below.

—

Photo: Jeff Grossman/WENN