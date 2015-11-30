Texas DEA Agent’s Daughter Is A Teenage Drug Lord

Bill Furay, head of the Beaumont,Texas Drug Enforcement Agency, must’ve inspired his teenage daughter to get into the business. After busting tons of traffickers in his day, Furay may have been surprised to find out that his own chid is a young drug lord.

Crazy how life works.

Sarah Furay, 19, was arrested in early November for allegedly selling cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and an LSD-like hallucinogenic.

Reports KCENTV:

College Station Police went to Furay’s apartment with a search warrant and found five different types of drugs, packaging material, two digital scales and a handwritten drug price list in her bedroom. According to the probable cause statement, officers found 31.5 grams of packaged cocaine, 126 grams of high grade marijuana, 29 “ecstasy” tablets, methamphetamine and a 60 doses of a drug similar to LSD. Police say that Furay admitted to having marijuana and cocaine in her bedroom, but a search of her cell phone also showed that she was selling cocaine, “acid,” marijuana and other drugs as well. She was booked in the Brazos County Jail on three counts of manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance and one count of drug possession. She posted her $39,000 bond, and has been released.

The maximum sentence for her crime is 215 years. Meanwhile, Sarah smiled in her mug shot because she has not a care in the world. Also, an outlet called her “adorable” and everybody ran with that title.

Lol "adorable" RT @DeathAndTaxes: Texas cops arrest adorable drug kingpin https://t.co/VGVyp91IHa pic.twitter.com/FE757zWtMc — The Great One (@Thepiposhow) November 16, 2015

—

Photo: Brazos County Jail