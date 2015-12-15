Home > News

Win Ticket Prize Pack For New Action Flick Point Break

Written By Hip-Hop Wired

Posted December 15, 2015
Hip-Hop Wired and Warner Bros. Pictures are giving away tickets and other prizes for the new action-crime movie, Point Break, out this Christmas (Dec. 25).

Five (5) prize winners will receive:
– Four (4) Hollywood Movie Money Passes valid toward 4 admission to see Point Break at participating theaters
– One (1) Point Break Hoodie
– One (1) Point Break T-Shirt
– One (1) Point Break Beanie

How to win:
Answer the following question using the #HHWPointBreak hashtag…

Point Break was inspired by what 1991 classic and starring which two Hollywood icons?

May the best tweeter win!

321778id1_PointBreak_Surfers_FinalRated_27x40_1Sheet.indd


Photos: Warner Bros.

Giveaway

