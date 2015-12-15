Win Ticket Prize Pack For New Action Flick Point Break

Hip-Hop Wired and Warner Bros. Pictures are giving away tickets and other prizes for the new action-crime movie, Point Break, out this Christmas (Dec. 25).
Five (5) prize winners will receive:
– Four (4) Hollywood Movie Money Passes valid toward 4 admission to see Point Break at participating theaters
– One (1) Point Break Hoodie
– One (1) Point Break T-Shirt
– One (1) Point Break Beanie
How to win:
Answer the following question using the #HHWPointBreak hashtag…
Point Break was inspired by what 1991 classic and starring which two Hollywood icons?
May the best tweeter win!
—
Photos: Warner Bros.
