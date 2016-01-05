Tyga Slid Into 14-Year-Old’s DMs, Claims He Was Strictly Scouting Talent

Tyga is already a slander magnet thanks to his struggle raps and the dating of a teenaged Kylie Jenner. So eyebrows were raised when a 14-year-old claimed the 26-year-old rapper slid into her Instagram DMs and made her “uncomfortable.”

Molly O’Malia came forward Monday during a press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred after a tabloid published a story suggesting she and the rapper had a sexual relationship. (Tyga’s rep is not commenting on the allegation.) O’Malia, who wept openly as she spoke to reporters, said their correspondence never extended beyond social media – and that she ended their communication when he tried to meet up with her in person. “The truth is that Tyga contacted me first. He direct messaged me on Instagram. I knew who he was but I was surprised that he was contacting me,” she said in a statement. “I thought that it could possibly be about my music, but he did not mention that in his initial communication with me. I thought that was strange, but I was thinking he would bring that up in his next message to me. However, he didn’t mention it in the next message.” “I began to feel uncomfortable when he asked me to FaceTime with him,” she continued. “He asked me to FaceTime 3 times, but I did not do it. Because of my discomfort with why he wanted to communicate with me I quickly stopped responding to him. It’s crazy how so much can come out of nothing.”

As for Tyga, he’s sticking to the, I was only interesting in her singing, story.

Tyga’s manager Anthony Martini tells TMZ the rapper reached out to 14-year-old Molly O’Malia after his team found out she had a pretty strong musical following online and thought she might be a candidate for a Last Kings Records project … his record label. Tyga claims it was strictly business and completely PG. As for her age — according to text messages obtained by TMZ … Molly mentions she is 17. The manager says in the back and forth Tyga specifically asked her to send him some music, adding things never got “uncomfortable” as she claimed. The rep says Tyga wanted to FaceTime Molly to talk business and see her sing … as he sat in the studio with his producers.

Considering Molly lawyered up and held a press conference—instead of going to the authorities—we’re going to slightly side with Tyga on this one. But then again, we are talking about Tyga.

Just saying. Watch the press conference on the flip. Who do you believe?

