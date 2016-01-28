Rihanna’s ANTI Album Is Here [LISTEN]

After many delays, and much hype, Rihanna’s eighth studio album, Anti, is finally here. The album will be streaming exclusively on TIDAL for a week.

For now the 13-track standard album is out while the 16-track deluxe edition will be available starting Jan. 29.

If you’re a TIDAL subscriber, you’ll be able to get a special download code for the album via Samsung after you ho through all eight rooms at ANTIdiary.com.

Stream ANTI on TIDAL right here.

—

Photo: Roc Nation