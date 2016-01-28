Home > News

Rihanna’s ANTI Album Is Here [LISTEN]

Written By Alvin Aqua Blanco

Posted January 28, 2016
After many delays, and much hype, Rihanna’s eighth studio album, Anti, is finally here. The album will be streaming exclusively on TIDAL for a week. 

For now the 13-track standard album is out while the 16-track deluxe edition will be available starting Jan. 29.

If you’re a TIDAL subscriber, you’ll be able to get a special download code for the album via Samsung after you ho through all eight rooms at ANTIdiary.com.

Stream ANTI on TIDAL right here.

