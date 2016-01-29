Michael Jackson Told Oprah He Wanted A Black Actor To Portray Him

Say what you will about Michael Jackson‘s appearance as the years went by, he always considered himself a Black man. A clip of the King of Pop telling Oprah Winfrey this years ago has gone viral in light of the white actor Joseph Fiennes being cast to portray Jackson in a forthcoming British TV movie.

Reports Raw Story:

For much of the clip, Jackson remains calm, carefully laughing off every absurd claim. However, the mood changes when Oprah asks whether he had ever requested the casting of a white boy to play him in a ‘90s pepsi commercial.

“That is so stupid, that is the most ridiculous, horrifying story I have ever heard,” Jackson replied, growing visibly angry. “I am a black American. I am proud to be a black American. I am proud of my race, I am proud of who I am. I have a lot of pride and dignity in who I am.”

Joseph Fiennes told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that Jackson’s “pigmentation issue” was a mitigating factor in his casting, a topic Jackson also tackled with Oprah.

“I have a skin disorder that destroys the pigmentation of my skin. It is something that I cannot help.”

Holding back tears, Jackson added: “When people make up stories that I don’t want to be who I am, it hurts me.”