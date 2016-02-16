Gucci Mane Will Be A Free Man By September

Gucci Mane finally got some good news regarding his prison sentence. The Atlanta native will be released from custody this September, after he petitioned the court for miscalculating his sentence.

According to TMZ, Guwop claimed the Federal Bureau of Prisons incorrectly added up his time, and the judge in his case agreed. As such, his release date is now scheduled for Sept. 20, 2016, per the FBP website.

Last moth, Gucci’s label said that he would be released in March of this year, only to retract the statement. His release dated was previously listed as March 2017.

Gucci, currently housed at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., was sentenced to 39 months after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge in 2014. He plans to go straight from prison to the stage with a new tour launching in September.

