WATCH: Deray McKesson’s Debut Campaign Ad [VIDEO]

Deray McKesson is running for mayor of Baltimore. In his debut campaign ad, the Black Lives Matter activist’s father, Calvin McKesson, who proudly proclaims he is a recovering addict over 20 years clean, explains why his son is the best person for the job.

“Politicians make promises. We don’t need promises anymore we need action,” says Calvin in the two-minute clip titled Love Is The Why.

Watch Deray’s strong ties to Baltimore explained and why he should get your vote, if you live in Baltimore, below.

Meet Calvin, my father. I'm running to be the 50th Mayor of Baltimore.

Together, we will win.https://t.co/gq2IshlIjF — deray (@deray) February 20, 2016

Photo: screen cap