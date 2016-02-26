Oprah & Essence Team For 2016 Black Women In Hollywood Celebration [Photos]

Oprah’s OWN Network will air a primetime special celebrating Black Hollywood the night before the 86th annual Academy Awards. To kick things off, the media mogul joined forces with Essence for its yearly Black Women in Hollywood luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Thursday (Feb. 26) celebrating 2016 honorees Debbie Allen, Tracee Ellis Ross, and entertainment lawyer, Nina Shaw.

The ninth annual luncheon was held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and commemorated what Oprah called the “magic of sisterhood,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The idea that we gather in this space to speak each other’s name in praise and raise each other up in celebration, that’s a divine moment,” she told the audience. “We all represent what’s possible when we come together and realize we are the wisdom source for each other.”

Estelle, Kelly Rowland, Ava DuVernay, Tika Sumpter, Megan Good, Lala Anthony, Shonda Rhimes, Kiki Palmer, and Oscar’s host Chris Rock, were among those in attendance.

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood special airs on OWN Saturday Feb. 27 at 10:00 p.m. EST.

