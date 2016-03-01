Barefoot Delonte West Was Hallucinating Due To Wrong Meds

A couple of weeks ago, former NBA guard Delonte West was spotted barefoot in Houston. It turns out that West had been given the wrong medication at a treatment facility for his mental illness and began hallucinating.

Fortunately, West is back receiving proper care.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ Sports spoke with people extremely close with Delonte who tell us everyone was scared and concerned for West after the photos surfaced last month.

Now, one of West’s close friends tells us … he wants people to know the 32-year-old is receiving treatment for his bipolar disorder thanks to quick action from friends, family, the NBA and his former agent.

“Delonte was at a facility where he received the wrong medication. He began hallucinating. Because of the hallucinations he walked out of the facility, barefoot, in the hospital gown. He went to go get food. That’s when he was video taped and photographed.”