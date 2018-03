OVO’s go-to R&B crooner PartyNextDoor drops a new tune called “Come and See Me” which happens to feature label head honcho Drake.

Noah “40” Shebib handles the production to make this OVO cipher complete.

The tune will appear on Party’s forthcoming P3 album (Drake’s, Views From The 6, drops in April). More harmonizing from Drizzy than actual bars, though.

Listen to “Come and See Me” below.

—

Photo: Instagram