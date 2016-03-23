Phife Dawg Cause Of Death Revealed, Family Issues Statement

Hip-Hop is in mourning today at the death of A Tribe Called Quest MC Phife Dawg. The man born Malik I. Taylor passed away due to complications from diabetes, which he battled for most of his life.

The 5 Ft. Assassin’s family issued the following statement:

“We regret to share the news that on Tuesday March 22nd, 2016, Malik has passed away due to complications resulting from diabetes. Malik was our loving husband, father, brother and friend. We love him dearly. How he impacted all our lives will never be forgotten. His love for music and sports was only surpassed by his love of God and family.”

The Hip-Hop world and many of its A-list stars have been paying tribute to Phife Dawg on social media since news of his death broke.

Our condolences to his family, who asks that their privacy be respected at this time, and the surviving members of A Tribe Called Quest; Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi.

Rest in power Phife Dawg.

—

Photo: WENN.com