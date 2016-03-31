Brandy Sues Record Label For $1 Million, Says New Album Is Being Delayed

Brandy has found herself in a legal battle to get new music out to the masses. The R&B singer is suing her label, Chameleon Entertainment, for allegedly delaying her next album and attempting to “bully” her into a bad deal.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the suit states that Chameleon president Breyon Prescott wants her to sign “a new recording and distribution agreement” with Epic Records where he works as the Head of Urban A&R. The contract contains “terms far worse than her current agreement,” reads the lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday (March 29).

Brandy signed a five-album deal with Chameleon in 2011 and released the album, Two-Eleven, the following year. Prior to unspecified “events” that led Chameleon to halt the release of her next LP, Brandy says the label agreed to pay $600,000 in “recording costs.” The lawsuit claims that 10 percent of the bill was due promptly after the label received “notice” that she had “commenced recording of the second album.”

Despite the apparent legal hold up, Brandy has been recording. She released the track “Beggin & Pleadin’” on Soundcloud last month.

Her lawsuit seeks $1 million in compensatory damages.

Photo: WENN