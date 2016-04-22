Respeck Due: Birdman Gets Fried By Twitter After The Breakfast Club Tantrum

Birdman hit The Breakfast Club for an interview this morning that never quite started. Before Angela Yee, DJ Envy or Charlamagne Da God could ask a single question, the Cash Money CEO belligerently demanded his “respeck” whenever they say his name.

Charlamagne didn’t back down from Baby’s tough talk, and the interview was pretty much over before it even started. So of course, this made for plenty of commentary, jokes and slander from the wonderful world of the Internets. Yes, someone is even already selling Birdman “Respekk” t-shirts.

Bruh…

Peep the best of the Birdman has a tantrum reactions below and on the flip.

Teacher: Thank you for coming to this parent teacher con-

Birdman: What LaDerrick do this time? pic.twitter.com/Dh0FFozviG — X (@XLNB) April 22, 2016

https://twitter.com/crying_jordan/status/723520348029755392

https://twitter.com/Taybrigante/status/723520492687126528

Birdman brought 8 goons under 5'6 — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) April 22, 2016

Birdman: Put some respeck on my name.. All tree of y'all Cthegod: You pull up on Ross or Trick Daddy? Birdman: pic.twitter.com/R6Td8RCeTf — NANA JIBRIL 🌙🏳️‍🌈 (@girlswithtoys) April 22, 2016

—

Photo: Twitter

