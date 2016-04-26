Stung: Rachel Roy Denies She Is Becky With The Good Hair, Says IG Post Was “Lighthearted”

Rachel Roy invited the Beyhive to haze her a like sorority pledge in the 80’s when ensued that she was the “Becky with the good hair” Beyoncé was referring to on her new album. However, the fashion designer, and Dame Dash’s ex-wife, is now denying that she is the Jezebel in question.

Roy issued a statement to People magazine forsaking the theory that has her mentions looking like a nuclear test site.

“I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest. My Instagram post was meant to be fun and lighthearted, it was misunderstood as something other than that,” Roy told People. “There is no validity to the idea that the song references me personally. There is no truth to the rumors.”

Those rumors are that she was “too close” to Bey’s husband Jay Z. Mind you, she added gas to said rumors via her now deleted—but this is the Internet, so there is no such thing—Instagram post.

“Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always,” read the caption of the pic she shared.

After the BeyHive went Rambo, Roy initially took to Twitter to say she actually respects marriages and all that good stuff.

In People, she doubled down on the now me and my family are bing bullied spin.

She said, “Consequently, online haters have targeted me and my daughters in a hurtful and scary manner, including physical threats. As a mother – and I know many mothers would agree – I feel that bullying in any form is harmful and unacceptable. I would hope that the media sees the real issue here – the issue of cyber bullying – and how it should not be tolerated by anyone.”

True indeed. We suggest not to mention anything about lemons, lemonade or even hair care products for the foreseeable future, though.

