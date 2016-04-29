Ezekiel Elliott Wore Crop Top Shirt To NFL Draft, Clowned Profusely

Ezekiel “Zeke” Elliott had a thing for crop top jerseys, and he decided to put his affinity for the look on display during last night’s NFL Draft. Zeke rocked a cutoff button down shirt on the NFL Draft red carpet, and was slandered profusely for it.

The former Ohio St. running back actually preferred to rock a crop top uniform, but the NCAA essentially hated it on his steez. So we should consider this allegedly fashion forward look as a form of protest?

Per my #OSU source, Zeke's fashion statement is reference back to NCAA banning him from wearing the crop top in '15 pic.twitter.com/QxPJNrfmCq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2016

Yeah, Twitter had a field day. Peep the best of the jokes below and on the following pages.

Pretty sure Roger Goodell has already fined Zeke for his crop top 😂 #DraftDay pic.twitter.com/g32SBY4vO5 — History of Sports (@BeforeFamePics) April 28, 2016

—

Photo: Twitter

