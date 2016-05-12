2 Chainz Stands Up For Muslims Against Trump In “100 Joints” Video [VIDEO]

2 Chainz supports Muslims in living in America with new video for “100 Joints.”

In the video for the latest single from his Collegrove album, 2 Chainz uses the “a picture is worth 1000 words” ethos to get his point across.

The lyrics in “100 Joints” are about what the title suggests. But for the video 2 Chainz opts to take a stance against the bigoted remarks that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has made against Muslims throughout his campaign.

“100 Joints” features Muslim families living regular lives, eating with their families and pray. The opposite of the messages that Trump feeds his supporters.

He opens the video with this still of some of Trump’s quotes.

Then he ends with with a more realistic observation.

Trump has been the target of harsh words from T.I. and YG and Nipsey Hussle who caused a stir with their song “FDT (F*ck Donald Trump).”

Watch the “100 Joints” video below.