Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Broke Up Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera?

Just a few days ago it was being reported that Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta couple Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera had broken off their 2-year marriage when Rivera dropped a cryptic tweet insinuating the relationship was over.

It was being whispered that Chief Keef’s baby mama Simone Patton was the cause for the breakup when she took to social media and threatened to release pics of the her and Waka canoodling in bed. But now Mr. Keef’s baby mother is adding insult to injury by apologizing for how “One night of fun turned into months of drama.”

Is this just a case of Patton being petty or Waka getting a well deserved comeuppance? One thing is certain, there will be no shortage of men lining up to comfort Tammy Rivera during this troubling time.

Hit the flip to see the screenshots of her posts and sound off on what you’d do if you were in the shoes of either one of the three people involved in this.

—

Photo: instagram.com/simone_patton

1 2 3 4Next page »