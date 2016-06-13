New Battlefield 1 Gameplay Trailer Features Wiz Khalifa Song [VIDEO]

EA revealed the new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated Battlefield 1. The clip also features Wiz Khalifa’s “No Limit (Sencit Remix)” as its soundtrack.

The gameplay is setting during World War 1, but the visual effects courtesy of the Frostbite engine are advanced. Also, you got tanks, blimps, axes and horses. When do we get to see the multiplayer gameplay, though?

Battlefield 1 is due out on October 21 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Watch the new gameplay trailer below.

Photo: screen cap