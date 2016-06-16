Watch Gucci Mane And Zaytoven Share New Studio Footage And Music [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane and Zaytoven are wasting no time getting the band back together.

The dynamic trap duo have released more new studio footage of them picking up where they left off before Gucci went to jail three years ago.

In the brief clip Gucci can be heard using his trademarked flow rapping:

I’m the freshest n*gga you know, no stones in my Hublot Started as a group, but f*ck it I’m going solo A one man army, why would I f*ck with you fo’?

Of course the Zaytoven beat sounds custom made for Gucci with sparse drum, aggressive hi-hats and dark synths. Gucci appears to be enjoying his time in the studio given his situation. He was released in May, but according to the ankle monitor that he shows off with his 72-10 Air Jordans, he’s still on house arrest.

Since his release Gucci has put out “First Day Out The Feds” produced by Mike-Will Made It, appeared on Kanye West’s “Champions” and teamed up with Drake for “Back On Road.”

He announced that a new mixtape was coming the week that he got out, but it never dropped.

This is the second video Gucci and Zay have teased fans with. Earlier this month they shared a clip of Gucci rapping his classic “First Day Out” with Zay playing piano.

Photo: Screenshot