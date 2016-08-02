Hey Big Head: Kehlani and Kyrie Irving Still Just Friends [Photos]

Remember that whole debacle were Partynextdoor went full savage and put Kehlani on blast for creeping with him when she was allegedly still with Kyrie Irving. Despite Kehlani supposed being put on suicide watch partly because of the social media slander, she was spotted hugging the championship point guard in Las Vegas.

Reports TMZ:

Interesting situation in Chicago … with Kyrie Irving hugging it out with his ex-girlfriend, Kehlani … the first time they’ve been seen together in months.

It all went down Friday night — the two met up where Kehlani was staying and spent some quality time together. They were smiling, hugging and acting friendly.

But the situation in Chicago is not a complete romantic reconciliation — a rep for Kehlani tells TMZ Sports, “They are only friends, not back together.”

“Things ended bad and they hadn’t had an opportunity to see each other … and they wanted to meet up face to face and make peace.”