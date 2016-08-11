Donald Trump Reminds Us Barack Obama Founded ISIS [VIDEO]

Another day, another insanely idiotic quote from Donald Trump. This time, Cheeto Jesus said that it was Barack Obama who founded terrorist network ISIS and that Hillary Clinton is actually the co-founder.

“In many respects, ya know they honor President Obama. ISIS is honoring President Obama,” said Trump during a rally in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “He’s the founder of ISIS. He’s the founder! He founded ISIS!”

On a roll with his followers foaming at the mouth, he added, “I would say the co-founder would be ‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton. Co-founder!”

If true (which for the record, it isn’t), Obama would be an epic multitasker since he’s POTUS and all that.

It’s only August, imagine how much more completely made up intel we’re in for in the coming months from Trump?

—

Photo: screen cap