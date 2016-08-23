Home

Debt Chasers: Meek Mill Reportedly Drops $540k On New Dreamchasers Chain

Written By Patrice Nelson

Posted August 23, 2016
Meek Mill‘s bank account is about a half-million dollars lighter today. It is being reported that the Philadelphia rapper just made the wise investment of buying a $540,000 chain.

To some, Meek Mill’s name has become synonymous with taking an “L.” If you ask him though, everything he does results in a “W.” But judging from his latest “motivational” move we’re going to say he’s taking a “WTF.”

TMZ is reporting that Meek Mill just forked over a hefty $540,000 for a new and improved version of his Dreamchasers chain.

Meek was first spotted with the 250 karat chain this past weekend in Philadelphia while he was out partying as Drake was at Wells Fargo Arena dragging his name in the mud. He reportedly waited months for the chain and now it’s finally here.

Me telling @ceo_do4self_ent it's time 2 shine!

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

And then again on Monday.

GABOS

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Photo: Instagram

