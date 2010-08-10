Shots Fired: Young Jeezy Disses Rick Ross On “Death Before Dishonor” BMF Freestyle [Audio]

Young Jeezy is taking shots at his fellow Def Jam affiliate Rick Ross on the cover of his hit song “Blowing Money Fast.”

The Atlanta rapper known for his legitimate ties to the Black Mafia Family and convicted drug dealer Big Meech, obviously didn’t take too kindly to Ross’ tribute to the crew and aired out his grievances in the booth.

In his new track “Death Before Dishonor” Jizzle questions Ross’ credibility and even took a lyrical jab at his weight.

“God damn hoe, you got them a** and t*tties. Might as roll with me up to Magic City…”

If there was any doubt that Jeezy was targeting Ross on the track he made the diss emphatically clear saying,

“How you blowing money fast are you party of the crew?/Are you part of the fam?/Shyte I never knew/”

Jeezy previously released a similar track titled “The Real B.M.F.” featuring words from the currently incarcerated Big Meech but denied releasing it as a diss track towards Ross.

Listen to Jeezy’s “Death Before Dishonor” below.