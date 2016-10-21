Home

Under Armour Unveils Steph Curry’s New Curry 3 Sneaker [Photos]

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted October 21, 2016
A new NBA season means new highlights of Stephen Curry crossing over defenders and splashing long range shots are going to be made. The Golden State Warrior will be doing so in his newly unveiled Curry 3 sneaker by Under Armour

The Curry 3 features UA’s new Threadborne™ fabric technology that incorporates the paracord material found in parachutes into the weave construction used in the upper. The result of using the combo of “ultra-durable yarns” and weave construction results in what’s supposed to be lightweight strength and support.

Also, Meta-Wing lines the heel to support the subtalor joint (hey, it’s near the ankle) to also help with balance and pivoting. Along with the familiar silhouette there is herringbone traction on the outsole and UA’s Charged Cushioning system.

The Curry 3 arrives in the Dub Nation Heritage colorway, which will be available starting Oct. 25 and the SC Camo colorway, which you’ll be able to cop starting Oct. 27.

 

Check out detailed photos of the Under Armour Curry 3 below and on the following pages.

Photo: Under Armour

