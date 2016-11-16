K. Michelle Got Plastic Surgery? Twitter Debates

K. Michelle is a very successful R&B singer, and reality star, yet controversy always seems to shadow her. The latest is whether or not she got plastic surgery.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has admitted to cosmetic surgery in the past, particularly her enhanced butt which she has recently made smaller. But the debate is whether or not she had work done on her nose, or if she just used an Instagram filter and it’s throwing people off.

Hey what else is there to talk about?

Oh yeah, K. Michelle is featured on Nick Cannon’s new tune, “Baby On The Way.”

See commentary on K. Michelle’s possible new nose below and on the flip.

