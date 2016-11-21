Is Future Blowing Larsa Pippen’s Back Out?

The Internets loves a sensational story. Case in point, Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen getting a divorce is already plenty of gossip fodder, but the potential that Future and Larsa Pippen are together and that Future is who caused their break ups the petty ante exponentially.

Future and Larsa Pippen were spotted partying in the vicinity of each other in Hollywood, which per social media standards means he is indeed blowing her back out on the regular, allegedly.

Reports TMZ:

Larsa Pippen was dancing right in front of Future at his Beverly Hills birthday bash … which is sure to trigger talk they’re more than just friends. Scottie Pippen’s ex was kinda low-key, not standing right next to the rapper, but always within arm’s reach. In this video, she appears to be sitting directly in front of him, she’s the one in a glittery choker and light colored dress. We’re told she was in the area near Future most of the night. Larsa’s pal, Kourtney Kardashian, posted a pic of them out earlier in the night — you can see Larsa’s wearing the same outfit and jewelry as she did at the party before it got shut down.

Larsa Pippen’s rep maintains her and Future are just friends.

Do you believe her? Do you even really care? When’s Future dropping a new album? Will he thank her in the credits?

—

Photo: Snapchat