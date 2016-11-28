Soul Train Awards Results: Drake Nominated For The Most Awards, Won Zero

Check out the entire winners list from the 2016 Soul Train Awards.

The 2016 Soul Train Awards had another memorable night with Erykah Badu hosting and Brandy stealing the show with a medley of her deep catalog of hits.

On a night that was packed with stars, one was noticeably absent, Drake. The Canadian superstar wasn’t actually expected to be present at the show, but, he was nominated for more awards than any other artist this year. However, he did not win not one award. In most of the categories, he was beat out by another superstar who wasn’t there either, Beyonce. Check out the entire list of the night’s winners below.

Best New Artist

Anderson .Paak

Andra Day

Bryson Tiller

Chance The Rapper — WINNER

Ro James

Tory Lanez

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton

Bryson Tiller

Maxwell — WINNER

The Weeknd

Usher

Centric Certified Award

After 7

Anderson .Paak — WINNER

Bilal

Lalah Hathaway

Musiq Soulchild

Video of the Year

Beyoncé, “Formation” — WINNER

Beyoncé, “Sorry”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Kanye West, “Fade”

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Song

Donnie McClurkin, “I Need You”

Hezekiah Walker, “Better”

Kirk Franklin, “123 Victory” — WINNER

Tamela Mann, “God Provides”

Travis Greene, “Made A Way”

Album/Mixtape of the Year

Beyoncé, Lemonade — WINNER

Bryson Tiller, T R A P S O U L

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Rihanna, Anti

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year)

Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

DJ Khaled feat. Drake, “For Free”

Drake, “Controlla”

Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla, “One Dance”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared, “All the Way Up” — WINNER

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Alicia Keys

Beyoncé — WINNER

Fantasia

Jill Scott

Rihanna

Song of the Year

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation” — WINNER

Bryson Tiller, “Don’t”

Drake, “Controlla”

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Hello,” written by Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Gregory Allen Kurstin (Adele)

“Rise Up,” written by Andra Day, Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day) — WINNER

“Formation,” written by Michael L. Williams Li, Beyoncé Knowles, Khalif Brown, Aaquil Brown, Asheton Hogan, (Beyoncé)

“Don’t,” written by Johntá M. Austin, Mariah Carey, Bryan-Michael Cox, Jermaine Dupri, Tavoris Javon Hollins, Isom Brandon Stewart, Bryson Dejuan Tiller (Bryson Tiller)

“Needed Me,” written by Nicholas Valentino Audino, Rachel Derrus, Adam King Feeney, Robyn R. Fenty, Brittany Talia Hazzard, Charles Hinshaw Jr., Lewis Beresford Hughes, Dijon Isaiah Mcfarlane, Khaled Rohaim, Te Whiti Te Rangitepaia Mataa Warbick (Rihanna)

Best Dance Performance

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Kanye West (Dance Performance feat. Teyana Taylor) – “Fade” — WINNER

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

Usher feat. Young Thug, “No Limit”

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”

Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

DJ Khaled feat. Drake, “For Free”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared, “All The Way Up” — WINNER

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

