U-God Suing Entire Wu-Tang Clan For $2.5M

U-God called his lawyers, again. The Staten Island rapper is suing the Wu-Tang Clan for millions of dollars he believes he is old for royalties and merchandise sales.

Reports TMZ:

In the docs filed in NYC, U-God says he’s contributed to about 170 tracks for the group since its inception in 1993 … but says he hasn’t been getting his share of royalties off 12 Wu-Tang albums, for at least the last 6 years. U also says his Wu contract requires him to get 2 annual payments for his share of merchandising dough, but says he’s been cut off from that too. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, it’s clear he has particular beef with RZA and his brother, Mitchell Diggs — claiming they’re abusing their power as Wu founders, and pulling strings to leave him out in the cold.

More often than not, Baby U and his relationship with RZA has always been…strenuous.

U-God is also seeking his coins for the money made out of the $2M the Once Upon A Time In Shaolin sold for at auction.

All we’ll say is, don’t sleep on The Abbott’s lawyer game. Best of luck to U-God.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired