Rap Tofu With A Dab Of Ranch: Soulja Boy Disses Migos With “Beef”

Looks like Soulja Boy is taking on all challengers right now. Add Quavo and Migos to his growing list of adversaries.

In the last couple of weeks we’ve seen Soulja Boy “crank dat” reckless talk with Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Keke Palmer, producer Southside as recent as yesterday he “banned” actor Shia LeBeouf from coming to Atlanta for dissing him in a freestyle.

Now, he’s adding Quavo to his hit list with his diss record “Beef.” Here it looks like a text message set Soulja off. He starts the track talking about how he was the one who introduced Quavo to his famous friends Sean Kingston and Travis Scott. Then he just gets belligerent and starts talking tough and flashing guns. Soulja is also backing up his song by trolling Quavo on social media.

What happened to the kid that doing dances and dressing in loud colors? Crazy how things change in just 10 years.

Peep the text messages that set it off, and more Soulja Boy pettiness, on the flip.

