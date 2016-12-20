New Justice League Photo With The Flash, Batman and Wonder Woman

The Justice League movie doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 2017, but we’re still thirsting for details anyway. A new photo from the forthcoming film features The Flash, Batman and Wonder Woman.

Entertainment Weekly shared the photo, and some vague details about the flick.

“I’m super happy with the chemistry of my league of justice doers,” says director Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), who’s in the middle of editing the November release. Justice League will delve into the details of how these individual heroes readjust their egos to fight as a collective. Turns out, aligning these disparate — and outsized — personalities can be as difficult as fighting bad guys. Take Ezra Miller’s version of the Flash, the league’s overly excitable kid brother who uses humor to mask his pain. “Flash is Ringo Starr,” says Miller, pictured here alongside allies the Dark Knight (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). “He annoys everybody, but he doesn’t have any specific beef with anyone.”

We’ll see more Gal Gadot—one of the better parts of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice—in the Wonder Woman film, due out June 2, 2017.

Peep more photos from Justice League, which is in theaters Nov. 17, 2017—making the rounds on the following pages.

—

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/ ô & © DC Comics

1 2 3 4Next page »