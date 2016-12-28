Kodak Black Responds To Internet Slander After Instagram Shower Video

Kodak Black took a shower on Instagram Live. Of course, he dropped the phone and exposed himself. Of course, we laughed.

Kodak Black‘s attention whore radar went off the meters Tuesday when he decided to take a shower on Instagram Live. Apparently, the attention got so overwhelming that he dropped his phone by mistake, we think.

The phone conveniently dropped screen-side up, giving his followers a floor up view of Black’s “Lil Kodak.” If you’re into that kind of thing, you can look for yourself here.

The people who got assaulted by the image responded immediately while the rest of us were blindsided by the screenshot on our timelines.

Poor #KodakBlack couple days until 2016 over and he took the last L A photo posted by 167k+ YouTube: Girbaud Tx (@girbaudtx) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:12pm PST

Kodak is taking an “all publicity is good publicity” stance feeling as if he has won the internet today.

Ha ha I Win 😎 A photo posted by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:15pm PST

Check out what people are saying on the next page.

Photo: Instagram

Comments: 0 Tags: kodak black

Email This

Leave a Comment