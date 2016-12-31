Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Calls Gay People “Perverted”

During a recent sermon, famed Gospel singer Kim Burrell spoke on “that perverted homosexual spirit” at her Pentecostal church in Houston, TX. Needless to say, there has been plenty of backlash, but Burrell refuses to apologize for her commentary.

Part of the sermon was uploaded onto YouTube, and…you can’t really spin her views any other way—besides it being harshly homophobic.

“That perverted homosexual spirit, is a spirit of delusion and confusion and it has deceived many men and women,” she said, to cheers from the crown. “It has caused a stain on the body of Christ.”

She added, “You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted!… You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breasts, you are perverted!”

Last night (Dec. 30), Burrell took to Facebook Live to give her side, which doesn’t include an “I’m sorry.” She said only a portion of her sermon was posted and that she only spoke on S-I-N.

“There are a lot of people that I’m aware of that struggle or deal…or have that spirit,” said Burrell on Facebook Live. “Have I discriminated against them? Have I ever outright told them that I don’t love you and [you’re] going to hell? Who gives me the right to say that I’m telling someone that I’m going to hell? I don’t give that call.”

Yes, this is the same Kim Burrell who sang on Frank Ocean’s album, and who is scheduled to appear on Ellen on Jan. 5 (good luck with that).

Did we mention the backlash? Burrell is getting cooked on social media, peep some of the riot acts being read below and on the following pages.

Kim Burrell video is example of why so many have trauma around the church. That is hate speech & doesn't align with the teachings of Christ — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) December 31, 2016

.@KimBurrellLove, I hope that every gay person whose services you have used in your career refuses to work w/ you now. Your career will end. — deray mckesson (@deray) December 31, 2016

To all of the gay people who listened to Kim Burrell's sermon, remember that you are whole and that she does not represent love in any form. — deray mckesson (@deray) December 31, 2016

Kim Burrell's Christianity is the kind that kills you slowly and tells you it's your own fault that you're dying. That killing you is mercy. — Starkiller. (@thirdeyesquints) December 31, 2016

Y'ALL I'M HOOOOOOOOOOOLLIN AT KIM BURRELL "I have yet to sell a million records so where are all of y'all at?" I'M IN MY FUCKING CASKET😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J3Sy3bZ4Mi — YippiKayayMuthafucka (@ArcaneStylez) December 31, 2016

