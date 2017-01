#BRUHNews: Troy Ave’s New Music Video Is A Porno Starring Himself

Troy Ave is seriously reaching. The Brooklyn rapper, who got shot over the holidays, drops a new video that is essentially a pornographic film starring himself.

Bruh…

We really have nothing else to say.

Oh yeah, the song is called “Sex Tape.” This really happened.

For now, the teaser on Instagram below.

This is not for the culture. Again, bruh…

if Life gives u lemons make lemonade w/ patrõn🍋 song: SEX TAPE album: #WhiteChristmas4 dir by: @southbronxshooter A video posted by Troy Ave (@troyave) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Photo: screen cap

