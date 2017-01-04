Stars Speak Out Condemning Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Sermon

The new year isn’t being kind to Kim Burrell, this after her homophobic church sermon was leaked and became a public relations nightmare for the veteran gospel singer. After getting her appearance on Ellen Degeneres’ show axed, a few celebrities across social media have taken aim at Burrell with messages of their own.

By now, news of Burrell’s sermon has reached the necessary airwaves and the fallout from the sermon she delivered at her Pentecostal church in Houston, Texas has since gone viral.

“That perverted homosexual spirit, is a spirit of delusion and confusion and it has deceived many men and women,” said Burrell. “It has caused a stain on the body of Christ.”

There has been a handful of famous folks and figures by proxy who stated their clear disdain with Burrell’s homophobic stances and are not accepting what appeared to be a mild and now-deleted apology.

Burrell was slated to appear on DeGeneres’ program this week alongside Pharrell to perform their track “I See A Victory” from the Hidden Figures movie starring Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae. Both Pharrell and Monae have condemned Burrell’s sermon.

We’ve collected some of the responses to Burrell’s sermon below and on the following pages.

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:49am PST

