Stars Speak Out Condemning Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Sermon
The new year isn’t being kind to Kim Burrell, this after her homophobic church sermon was leaked and became a public relations nightmare for the veteran gospel singer. After getting her appearance on Ellen Degeneres’ show axed, a few celebrities across social media have taken aim at Burrell with messages of their own.
By now, news of Burrell’s sermon has reached the necessary airwaves and the fallout from the sermon she delivered at her Pentecostal church in Houston, Texas has since gone viral.
“That perverted homosexual spirit, is a spirit of delusion and confusion and it has deceived many men and women,” said Burrell. “It has caused a stain on the body of Christ.”
There has been a handful of famous folks and figures by proxy who stated their clear disdain with Burrell’s homophobic stances and are not accepting what appeared to be a mild and now-deleted apology.
Burrell was slated to appear on DeGeneres’ program this week alongside Pharrell to perform their track “I See A Victory” from the Hidden Figures movie starring Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae. Both Pharrell and Monae have condemned Burrell’s sermon.
We’ve collected some of the responses to Burrell’s sermon below and on the following pages.
I shouldn't even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand but If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. In addition, I feel we all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity. And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters. We cannot sit Idly by nor will we speak silently when we are confronted with such violence against members of our community. I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people. At times I want to punch and I want to slap a lot of people when I read and hear the shit that comes out their mouthes !!! I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus' assistant, picking and choosing what "sins" are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can't afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity. My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don't make you are more loving or better person, ditch it. But what do I know. My hope is that we ALL go into this new year considering for one moment that we don't have all the answers. My hope is that we become more understanding, less judgmental, more tolerate, and more patient with one another. Including me. HAPPY NEW YEAR. 🙏🏿❤
—
Photo: Facebook Live