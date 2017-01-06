Yahoo Finance Tweets #NiggerNavy, Black Twitter Explodes With Jokes

Yahoo Finance made an epic Twitter blunder, writing “Ni**er Navy” (no censorship) instead of “Bigger Navy.” Innocent typo?—no matter because Black Twitter made it a trending topic and went hamburger helper.

#NiggerNavy was trending, before Twitter surely put the kabosh on that. Nevertheless, the jokes are flying at furious clip.

As usual, we still cannot believe this app is still free. Considering a lot of these jokes play on stereotypes that are better cracked on within the confines of the culture, take not of this bbefore we really get started…

Peep the best of the best below and on the flip. Yeah, Yahoo Finance apologized, but this is way more entertaining.

Bruh!

You was just another country on the hit list #NiggerNavy pic.twitter.com/KcsFUgUG90 — Romuèl (@_______Manny) January 6, 2017

Damn it.

#NiggerNavy that check engine light been on my battleship, don't trip — duRANT. (@iDntWearCondoms) January 6, 2017

—

Photo: Twitter

