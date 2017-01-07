Meet The Scrumptious Sweet Tea AKA Thais Gonzalez [PHOTOS]

Thais Gonzalez, better known as Sweet Tea, is a model on the rise that’s so popping that she not one, but two Instagram pages along with an active presence across social media. Turning her ample curves and good looks into a business has proved lucrative for Ms. Gonzalez as she continues to let the camera capture her from all the right angles.

Not much is known about Sweet Tea aside from her being from Miami and delightfully stunting on all of us with a bevy of bikini photos and selfie shots from various locales. Gonzalez shares quite a bit on Instagram and Snapchat, and there’s even a premium channel for more, ahem, “intimate” viewings.

But enough about that, you’re here for the photos. Check out our latest Bangin Candy, Thais Gonzalez aka Sweet Tea.

—

Photo: Instagram

Comments: 0 Tags: instagram, model, models

Email This

Leave a Comment