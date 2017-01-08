The Obamas’ Farewell Party At The White House Was Lit [Photos]

Sadly, Barack and Michelle Obama’s tenure in the White House is coming to an end. The President and the First Lady had a farewell party on Friday (Jan. 6) night and the guestlist was a who’s who of stars from music, film and more.

Those in attendance included Solange, Chance The Rapper (of course), Marc Anthony, Wale, Usher, Jill Scott, Jay Pharoh, Lala Anthony and many, many more.

Yes, that a selfie with Chrissy Tiegen, John Legend and Jerry Seinfeld. Oh yeah, J. Cole and Talib Kweli, too (and Common’s eye), #fortheculture.

See the photos that made it onto the Internets below and on the flip.

This was before but it just ended and I'm so blessed to have been invited shout out @chancetherapper and @barackobama for believing in a young nigga A photo posted by reesey money (@reeseynem) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:02am PST

When the squad takes over The White House #squadgoals 💪🏽 A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Photos: Instagram

