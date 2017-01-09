Atlanta Wins Multiple Golden Globes, Black Twitter Rejoices, Thanks Migos

Just to be clear, FX’s Atlanta was already a hit, for the culture—regardless of any awards. Nevertheless, fans everywhere, and particularly Black Twitter, are rejoicing because the show won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical AND Donald Glover picked up a win for Best Actor – Television Comedy or Musical.

Glover’s first acceptance speech was excellence.

Donald Glover's acceptance speech after winning a Golden Globe for Best TV Series-Musical or Comedy pic.twitter.com/H2n7i76LH5 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 9, 2017

“I really want to thank Atlanta, and Black folks in Atlanta, for real—just for being alive and doing just amazing and being amazing people,” said the actor also known as Childish Gambino.

Also, the Migos got a shoutout.

“I couldn’t be here without Atlanta and I really want to thank the Migos, not for being in the show but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’.” he said. “That’s the best song ever, so yeah.”

And yeah, Darius, aka LaKeith Stanfield, acted a fool—forgive him.

Peep more reactions below and on the flip.

