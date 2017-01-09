#CoonWatch: Cuba Gooding Jr. Rocked A KFC Fried Chicken Bucket As A Hat

History has shown that Cuba Gooding Jr. is not only a great actor, but a master of the OD turn-up—to coonery straddling limits. Last night, at a Golden Globes after party, Trey Styles from Boyz N The Hood ended up wearing a KFC fried chicken bucket as a hat.

There are levels to shucking and jiving. Gooding has shown himself to be a master.

Yes, it was all in good fun. But, it ain’t just your people around, bruh. Trump supports, Klansmen, card carrying bigots and the purposely ignorant are looking at this Black, Oscar-winning actor like he’s a damn fool.

Marlon Wayans is wack for blasting this off to his 1.8M followers, too. Especially after the Golden Globes were a display of Black Excellence.

Oh, he was struggle-dancing as well (see on the flip). Do better, Cuba.

